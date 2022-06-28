Man accused in Dayton machete attack charged

Jun. 28—Bond was set at $50,000 for a Dayton man accused of attacking a woman with a machete last week.

Cedric Carson Douglas, 40, was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Dayton police responded Thursday to the tennis courts in the 2600 block of Deweese Parkway after a 911 caller reported a stabbing.

The woman told police she had a brief discussion with Douglas about a parking spot prior to the attack, according to court documents.

"He struck her in the back and neck with the machete while it was still in the sheath," an affidavit read. "He then removed the sheath and struck her on top of the head with the exposed blade, causing a large cut that required stitches to close."

After the attack, the suspect, later identified as Douglas, left with a dog in a brown vehicle.

Officers reportedly identified Douglas based off a previous interview describing the man, his dog and car as well as a partial license plate.

He was taken into custody Friday afternoon, according to jail booking records.

Douglas is next scheduled to appear in court July 5 for a preliminary hearing to determine whether to send the case to a Montgomery County grand jury.