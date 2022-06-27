Man accused in Dayton machete attack charged

Jun. 27—A man accused of hitting a woman with a machete near Dayton tennis courts last week is facing charges.

Cedric C. Douglas, 40, of Dayton, is facing two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court charges.

Last Thursday, Dayton police responded to tennis courts in the 2600 block of Deweese Parkway after a 911 caller reported a stabbing.

"He attacked my girl with a knife, with a machete," the caller said. "He smacked her with a knife and he cut her in the neck twice."

When police arrived, the victim told them she had a brief discussion with the suspect about a parking spot prior to the attack, according to court documents.

"He struck her in the back and neck with the machete while it was still in the sheath," an affidavit read. "He then removed the sheath and struck her on top of the head with the exposed blade, causing a large cut that required stitches to close."

Officers reportedly identified the suspect based off a previous interview describing the man, his dog and car as well as a partial license plate.

He was taken into custody Friday afternoon, according to jail booking records.