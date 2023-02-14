Man accused in Daytona Bike Week murders found incompetent to stand trial

A judge has ruled that a man accused of stabbing a couple to death during Bike Week last year is mentally incompetent to proceed in his own defense and ordered that he be committed to a state hospital until he understands the legal process and the case against him can continue.

Jean Macean, 33, of Orlando, has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon while acting with premeditation in the killings of Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The Aultmans were stabbed repeatedly while riding their bicycles home early the morning of March 6, 2022, after attending Bike Week festivities on Main Street, police said. Their bodies were found at the corner of Riverview Boulevard and North Wild Olive Avenue.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Blackburn ordered that Macean be committed to the Department of Children and Families to be placed in a state mental health facility, according to the order filed Monday.

DCF must report back to the judge no later than 90 days after Macean is admitted for psychiatric treatment regarding whether Macean has regained his competency, according to the order.

Competency hearing endsBike Week murders: Competency hearing wraps up, decision expected this month

'This is a nightmare''This is a nightmare': Daughter of Daytona Beach slaying victim thanks police in search for motive

Bike Week murdersPolice: Husband, wife stabbed to death in Daytona Beach

The judge ruled after hearing testimony and evidence from several experts, including psychologists presented by the Public Defender’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office, during a hearing on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1.

Blackburn ruled:

Macean understands the charges against him and the possible penalties of a death sentence or life in prison.

Macean does not presently understand the adversary nature of the legal process, the plea negotiation process or analyzing options in possible plea bargains.

Macean does not presently have the ability to testify relevantly or assist his attorneys in his defense.

Despite being educated on the matter, Macean did not understand that it would ultimately be his decision whether he would testify and not the judge’s choice.

Macean consistently told three competency experts that he heard “voices” that commanded him to do things.

Macean indicated to the experts that while the voices were sometimes more controled they were “pervasive” through all the exams.

Macean has never shown inappropriate courtroom behavior. And the experts agree that he can conduct himself appropriately in court.

Story continues

Blackburn noted that two defense experts, a neurologist and a neuroradiologist, testified about Macean’s alleged brain abnormalities and brain damage. But Blackburn wrote she did not find the evidence persuasive regarding Macean’s competency to proceed.

Blackburn noted that Macean has been diagnosed at the jail as having a mental illness, an unspecified psychosis. He is being treated with medication at the jail. And jail records reflect that he had “auditory hallucinations” and “disorganized thoughts” when he was first arrested.

Blackburn noted that both defense experts testified that it was likely Macean could be restored to competency within 90 days.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bike Week murders: Accused committed to psychiatric hospital