Man accused of deadly conduct

Aug. 24—An Odessa man who thought his wallet was stolen was arrested Friday night after police said he fired his 9mm Ruger at the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, police received a 911 call about shots being fired at the Eagles' bar on East 7th Street around 8 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses at the bar said Jordan Odell Landry, 38, accused one of the employees of stealing his wallet, went outside and grabbed his handgun from his pickup truck. According to the report, Landry then went to the eastside of the building and fired one round into the building, which had multiple people inside.

Landry called the bar while police were still there and said the shooting was an accident, the report stated.

When officers went to speak with Landry at his home on Haywood Avenue, he admitted to grabbing the gun and firing it, according to the report.

Police found a copper bullet inside the bar and a bullet casing outside, the report stated.

Landry was arrested on suspicion of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, a Class 3 felony punishable by a two to 10-year prison sentence. He was released from the Ector County jail Saturday after posting a $15,000 surety bond.