Man accused of deadly machete, vehicle attack at Triangle Park indicted on charges

A West Carrollton man is facing murder charges after being accused of killing a New Lebanon man with a machete and then running him over with a vehicle at Triangle Park last week.

Daniel B. Anderson, 23, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on five counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

On Monday, Anderson’s bond was set at $1 million, according to online court records.

Officers and medics were called to Ridge Avenue near Triangle Park just before midnight on July 28 on reports of a person down on the ground with blood near him, dispatch records indicate. Police were dispatched with the believe that the man injured might have been hit by a car in an accident.

“When we got there we found it was a murder and not a traffic crash,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns told News Center 7.

Daniel Thomas, 59, of New Lebanon, was identified as the man killed, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

An initial police investigation found Thomas suffered “very serious trauma to the head and body,” after he was attacked with the machete and later ran-over by a car, Johns said.

The police investigation found the suspect and victim knew each other and Thursday’s violent outcome was the result of a disagreement that escalated, Johns said.

Anderson told police that the man had made threats to harm his mother and that was when Anderson began to strike the man with the machete, even as he tried to get away, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

“Anderson claimed that Thomas was still moving so he walked to his vehicle and drove over Thomas who was lying on the asphalt near the pavilion,” according to court records.

The incident is not believed to be connected to a machete attack also near Triangle Park in late June, Johns said. Officers had been able to make an arrest previously in that case, he added.

Anderson is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 9.