Man accused of deadly Moraine shooting indicted on charges

The man accused of a deadly shooting in Moraine earlier this month has been formally charged.

Eric Ball, 19, of Kettering, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Tuesday on one count of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, two counts of tampering with evidence, and two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

The charges are in connection to the shooting death of Terry Martin, Jr.

As News Center 7 previously reported, officers were called out to the 2700 block of Gladstone Street around 11:30 p.m. on July 9 on reports of a shooting.

An investigation revealed that Ball allegedly drove past the home Martin was in, firing multiple rounds from a .40 caliber Glock into the home, hitting Martin in the head and neck. Martin was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Moraine police previously said that at least 10 shots were fired in the house. The gunfire just missed hitting Martin’s 77-year-old grandmother.

Police previously said that Ball and Martin had both gone to Fairmont High School and that the two were engaged in some “feuding” activity on social media prior to the shooting.

Ball remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s being held on a $1 million bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court next on Thursday.