Man accused of deadly Mother’s Day shooting facing intimidation charges

The man accused of shooting and killing a woman on U.S. 35 in Riverside last Mother’s Day is facing additional charges.

Jamar Hayes, 27, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on one count of menacing by stalking and 14 counts of intimidation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The new charges are connected to “activity of [Hayes] since he was indicted for the May 2022 murder of Shauna Cameron,” according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cameron was a passenger in an Impala when at least two shots were fired at it from a vehicle headed east on U.S. 35. Cameron was hit by the gunfire and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she died.

Hayes was taken into custody on East Maplewood Avenue by Riverside officers and U.S. Marshals in October. That same month Hayes pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as one count of a weapons charge.

In addition to being indicted on additional in the case of Cameron’s murder, Hayes was also indicted on charges in a different case on Thursday. He’s facing seven counts of weapons charges. He allegedly shot at a Harrison Twp. home from his vehicle in November and December 2022, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Hayes is scheduled to appear in court for charges in both cases on May 2. He is booked in the Montgomery County Jail.