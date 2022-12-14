Man accused in deadly Riverside stabbing to face multiple criminal charges including murder

A Dayton man accused of stabbing another man to death inside a Riverside home will face criminal charges, according to police and prosecutors.

Cornelius Brogan, 29, of Dayton was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on multiple counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson said in a media release Wednesday.

Brogan is accused of stabbing Scott Hannah, 28, several times inside a Riverside home on Dundee Circle. Hannah’s body was discovered inside the home November 27.

Brogan and Hannah had known each other, according to investigators. Friends of Hannah told News Center 7 they had been in periods of dating and friendship over the years.

Brogan was located and arrested in Logan County, Kentucky days later. He was later transferred to the Montgomery County Jail last week where he remains booked with bond set at $1 million, according to online jail records.

Brogan’s next court appearance will be his arraignment hearing Dec. 20.

