Man accused of deadly shooting at Moraine DMAX plant enters not guilty plea

A Trotwood man made his first court appearance after being criminally charged in connection to the deadly workplace shooting at the Moraine DMAX in May.

Frederick Cox. 30, appeared in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court via video Thursday morning for his arraignment. News Center 7 was in court when his defense lawyer entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

A judge set Cox’s bond at $1 million during the arraignment.

Cox was indicted Tuesday on seven charges, including murder and felonious assault.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Cox was released from a medical facility on July 26 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Cox is accused of shooting two men, killing one of them at the Moraine DMAX plant on May 18.

The shooting killed his coworker Jeffrey Allen III, 28. The Moraine police investigation showed Allen had been shot at least a dozen times inside the facility. He died at the scene. A second victim was shot in the foot.

Cox was found by police in the parking lot of the facility where he had shot himself in the head. He was then hospitalized in the intensive care unit with serious injuries in the days after the shooting.

Moraine police previously said the Cox and Allen were involved in a “domestic-related feud” over another female employee and the suspect shot Allen during an altercation inside the facility.

Cox is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 17.

