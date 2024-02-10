Man accused of deadly shooting that prompted large SWAT response takes plea deal

A man accused of shooting and killing a man last summer has taken a plea deal.

Jacob Ashba has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to Montgomery County court records.

As part of Ashba’s plea agreement, one count of felonious assault and obstruction of official business were dismissed.

Ashba was arrested in June in the deadly shooting at the Davis-Linden Building in Dayton, News Center 7 previously reported.

Dayton police were called to the 400 block of Linden Avenue on June 17 for reports of a shooting.

“There were people in the street that were fighting and then during that fight, there were shots fired. When our officers arrived, there were still shots being fired at that point,” Dayton police Maj. Christopher Malson said.

Officers discovered 45-year-old Randy Allen dead near a car that had a bullet hole in the passenger side window.

Ashba is currently in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

He is facing 11 to 12 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 27.

