Man accused in death of St. Johns County deputy ruled incompetent for prosecution

A St. Johns County judge ruled on Fri, Dec. 29 that Vergilio Aguilar-Mendez, the man accused of manslaughter in the death of a St. Johns County deputy during a struggle, is incompetent for prosecution.

Action News Jax broke the news in May 2023 when St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Michael Kunovick died shortly after fighting on the ground with Aguilar-Mendez during an attempt to place him in custody.

Sgt. Kunovich collapsed moments after the subject was disarmed and “relentless lifesaving measures” were initiated by St. Johns County Fire Rescue and Flagler Health+ personnel, SJSO said. He was ultimately pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Flagler Hospital.

A medical examiner ruled that Sgt. Kunovick died of natural causes and was dealing with respiratory issues.

An order for a mental examination was ordered by the judge late last year. That examination of the defendant was necessary to determine if Aguilar-Mendez met certain criteria to stand trial. This included:

Does the defendant understand the charges?

Does the defendant understand the possible penalties?

Does the defendant understand the legal process?

Can the defendant testify?

Can the defendant communicate facts to his attorney?

The judge also ordered a mental examination to determine to what extent of mental illness does Aguilar-Mendez suffer from.

Action News Jax is waiting on additional documents from the judge’s ruling. When they are released those details will be made available.

