Man accused in deaths of 2 bystanders during North Side fatal shooting

Nov. 2—A Pittsburgh man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection with the deaths of two innocent bystanders during a fatal shooting that police said was connected to "gang activity" on the North Side last month.

Jaylone D. Hines, 21, is accused of firing the shots that killed Jacquelyn Mehalic, 33, and Betty J. Averytt, 59, who were both standing at a bus shelter on Oct. 15. Police said in a criminal complaint that Hines was hurt during the gunfire.

He is charged with two counts each of homicide, attempted homicide and aggravated assault and single counts of conspiracy and a weapons violation. He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail without bail and did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Police said several people were involved with the 10 p.m. shooting in the area of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street near Allegheny Commons. The shooting has prompted police and city officials to plead with residents and witnesses for information and efforts to combat gun and street violence on the North Side.

A third person was killed during the shooting — John Hornezes Jr., 20, of Pittsburgh. Court papers indicate Hornezes was involved in the shooting. Hines is not accused in connection with his death.

Six people were shot outside a Brighton Heights church Friday during a funeral for Hornezes. Police are investigating whether the two shootings are connected.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .