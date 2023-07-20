Man accused in deaths of 3 women in 3 months in Dallas

A man was accused of murder in the killings of three women over three months in Dallas, authorities said Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation identified the suspect as Oscar Sanchez Garcia, 25, Dallas police said in a statement.

Kimberly Robinson, 60, was found dead April 22, the statement said. Her body was found in an open field south of downtown Dallas, and her death was being investigated as a homicide, the police department said at the time. A cause of death was not provided.

Cherish Gibson, 25, was found on the same block as Robinson roughly two months later, on June 24. She had been fatally stabbed, the police department said in an earlier statement.

On Saturday, a third woman was found 2 miles away, near the Trinity River, police said. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide. She has not been publicly identified.

At least two of the victims have possible ties to sex work, police have said.

The police department added that investigations into the three cases continue.

Sanchez Garcia will be charged with three counts of murder, police said.

Additional details about the circumstances of his arrest were not immediately available. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com