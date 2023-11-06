Man accused of decapitating relative and fleeing with her head

A California man has been arrested for allegedly decapitating a female relative.

Luis Aroyo-López, 24, was taken into custody in San Francisco over the weekend, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s jail inmate search.

KRON4, an affiliate of MyNetworkTV, reported that someone matching Mr Aroyo-López’s description was spotted by San Francisco Police officers at Transbay Terminal, a city bus station, around 7.53am on Saturday.

Multiple police officers worked to detain the suspect, who was taken into custody by San Francisco Police Department officials. The Santa Rosa Police Department was later alerted of the arrest.

He’s being held without bail in the county’s Main Adult Detention Facility on one count of felony murder and another felony count of violating the terms of his supervisory period. His initial court date has been set for Tuesday at 8.30am.

On Thursday, officials arrived at a residence in the 2500-block of Pomo Trail in Santa Rosa, Calif., about 55 miles north of San Francisco, and discovered a deceased adult female who had been decapitated.

The victim’s head was not located at the residence, officials said. Authorities initially thought Mr Aroyo-López “may still be in possession of it,” according to a press release. It’s not clear if the victim’s head has been recovered by officials.

Authorities named Mr Aroyo-López , a Santa Rosa resident, as a suspect after conducting an initial investigation, which suggested that he allegedly killed the victim before fleeing to San Francisco.

The SRPD Violent Investigations team interviewed anyone who potentially had information about the incident, authorities said.

The Independent has reached out to the Santa Rosa Police Department for additional information. The release notes that officials intend to release more details following his capture.

“We do not have details regarding his arrest at this time,” the release stated.

Mr Aroyo-López had previously been released from state prison and placed on Postrelease Community Supervision. He was imprisoned for charges including assault with a deadly weapon and weapons possession charges, which police noted were unrelated to the victim.