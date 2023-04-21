Man accused of December bank robbery in New Kensington arrested

A man accused of robbing a bank in New Kensington in December has been arrested.

The robbery took place at the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road on Dec. 30.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Suspect sought in New Kensington bank robbery

According to a news release from the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office, Anthony Burda was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Friday.

Investigators said Burda demanded money from the bank tellers and allegedly threatened to shoot the employees if they did not comply with his demands.

The news release said Burda did not display a firearm.

He is charged with robbery, terroristic threats and theft by unlawful taking.

Burda is now awaiting arraignment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW



