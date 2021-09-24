Man accused in deputy assault indicted

Sep. 24—CATLETTSBURG — An Argillite man accused of wrestling with a deputy Sept. 9 and attempting to grab the officer's gun has been indicted on a stack of charges by a Boyd County grand jury.

Joshua S. Mills, 28, was indicted Tuesday on one count of public intoxication, one count of second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of third-degree assault of a police officer, two counts of menacing, one count of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of second-degree disorderly conduct and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening.

Mills is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

According to district court records, Mills assaulted the deputy after the officer responded to a call on State Route 168 of a man walking in the middle of the road, screaming and cursing. When approached, Mills at first complied, then bolted, records show.

The deputy tackled Mills, resulting in a tussle that resulted in the two men rolling into a ditch and Mills attempting to grab the officer's gun, records show.

Eventually the deputy was able to get Mills into handcuffs and held him until backup arrived, according to court documents.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in the indictments should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:

—James T. Ivey, 29, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree. The charge is in addition to a pending case filed in May of a sole count of first-degree auto theft exceeding $500 in value. The persistent felony offender charge is an enhancement that could result in more time based on a prior felony record. In this case, Ivey had been convicted in Fayette County of third-degree burglary and receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value.

—Adam L. Clifton, 33, address unknown, was indicted on one count of third-degree trespassing and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com