Man accused of detonating, planting explosives near Sacramento-area roadways pleads not guilty

An Orangevale man pleaded not guilty Wednesday after he was arrested last week on suspicion of detonating an improvised explosive device and planting several others across El Dorado and Sacramento counties.

Benjamin Cunha, 41, was arrested last Friday after an investigation by the FBI, California Highway Patrol and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the CHP and Sheriff’s Office said in statements.

Cunha was arraigned on several felony charges including possessing and exploding an explosive device with the “intent to injure, intimidate, and terrify a person, and to wrongfully injure and destroy property,” according to the criminal complaint.

He faces 11 counts of allegedly possessing an explosive device “in, on, and near a public place ordinarily passed by human beings,” court documents said. Cunha also faces a special allegation for having a previous felony conviction; court records show he was convicted of arson in 2007.

The Sheriff’s Office in a social media post said Cunha was arrested following an investigation into a “series of improvised explosive devices that had been placed alongside roads and highways, in multiple locations in El Dorado County and Sacramento County.” Sheriff’s officials did not specify which roadways were involved.

In a separate social media post, the CHP said Cunha was apprehended after an “intense operation” in which an explosive ordinance disposal team carried out “critical search warrants.”

Cunha is being held in the El Dorado County Jail in lieu of $2.1 million bail, sheriff’s officials said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for further information about Cunha’s arrest.