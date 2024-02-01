Man accused of dismembering missing north Georgia woman’s body pleads not guilty

A man accused of killing a woman who disappeared over the summer has pleaded not guilty.

According to Rabun County court documents, Keegan Phillips, 23, pleaded not guilty to malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of abandonment of a dead body.

On Aug. 6, 2023, Rabun County sheriff officials received information regarding a possible homicide from deputies in Hall County.

Around the same time, officials said Rabun County deputies were looking for Martha Angela Ledford, who was reported missing and hadn’t been seen since the prior week.

On the same day deputies received reports of the possible homicide, authorities said deputies found a potential crime scene along with what appeared to have been a shallow grave. Officials quickly confirmed that there were human remains in the grave.

After they requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist, authorities said that a body was found in the Chattahoochee National Forest. Officials later identified Ledford as the victim.

On Aug. 8, 2023, GBI officials said a murder warrant had been obtained for Phillips; however, they learned that he was at a home in Hall County being held at gunpoint by the homeowner. Deputies arrived at the scene; however, before apprehending Phillips, he ran into the woods.

During a manhunt for Phillips, deputies said another crime scene was discovered in Clayton with crucial evidence for the case. Officials did not specify what the evidence was.

Authorities also arrested Robert Lee Peppers, 62, of Lula, Georgia and charged him with concealing a death and unlawful disposal of a body.

Officials did not specify the relationship between Phillips, Peppers and Ledford.

The investigation remains ongoing.

