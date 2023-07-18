Man accused of dismembering his wife shot dead in car by police, Michigan cops say

A man accused of killing and dismembering his wife was shot to death by police during a traffic stop, according to Michigan police and local news reports.

Officers were dispatched to a Burton home on July 15 to conduct a wellness check for 41-year-old Shauna Roy, according to WNEM.

Once inside, they discovered garbage bags filled with human body parts, which were later determined to belong to Roy, inside a bathtub, according to the outlet, citing police.

Following an investigation, police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Tony Roy, the woman’s husband, whom they accused of killing and dismembering her, according to ABC 12.

Evidence collected by investigators indicated that Roy, 44, was somewhere in the Detroit area, according to the outlet.

He was located during a traffic stop in Detroit just before midnight on July 17, according to a news release from the Michigan State Police Second District. A female passenger was with him.

“After the suspect stopped, troopers observed the suspect had a firearm and was pointing the gun at himself and then at the female passenger,” police said. “As he pointed the gun towards the passenger he was shot by multiple troopers.”

Roy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger sustained minor injuries from glass shards, police said.

“I can’t wrap my mind around this,” a friend of Shauna Roy wrote on Facebook. “I can’t even talk about my dear friend in (the) past tense. I’m so hurt. I wish I was home to hug on her and dance like we always did.”

The case remains under investigation, police said.

A representative for the Burton Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Burton is about 75 miles northwest of Detroit.

