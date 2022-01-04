Man accused of distributing drugs inside jail pleads guilty for inmate's fatal overdose

Justin Duesenberry pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter, illegal conveyance of drugs and trafficking in the overdose death of Andrew Chandler.

ZANESVILLE — A Zanesville City Jail inmate accused of distributing drugs that led to another inmate's death pleaded guilty to several charges in common pleas court Monday.

Justin Duesenberry is facing up to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to one third-degree felony count of illegal conveyance of drugs, two fifth-degree felony counts of trafficking drugs and one first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter.

According to Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Hughes, Duesenberry was distributing fentanyl to inmates in the jail, including Andrew Chandler, who was found unresponsive on Nov. 12.

Life-saving measures were performed on Chandler, but he would later be pronounced dead at the hospital.

It was determined that 8.3 ng/ml of fentanyl was found in Chandler's system when 2.5 ng/ml is considered a fatal dose.

Hughes explained that Duesenberry was seen on surveillance video cutting the fentanyl with a phone card before distributing it to inmates and himself.

They would then snort the drugs using a hollow pen tube.

Two of the inmates involved in using the drugs that day have cooperated with law enforcement to confirm what was seen on video, Hughes said.

In a separate case, Duesenberry also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drugs.

Andrew Chandler: A 'good dude' working to overcome a troubled past

Chandler, 35, is remembered as a beloved member of the community.

Hundreds were following Chandler's story on the Homeless Hands of Zanesville Facebook page as he began to piece his life together. He had been working full-time at Cracker Barrel and was on his way to living in his own apartment.

The announcement of Chandler's death was devastating to those who knew him or knew of him through Homeless Hands.

Andrew Chandler

It was especially heartbreaking to Tammy Clark of Homeless Hands, who had been helping Chandler change his life over the past five years.

"He was like my child to me, and from where he was to where he got, so proud of him and loved him. He was just part of our family," she said.

Clark hopes Duesenberry is punished for bringing drugs into the jail and causing Chandler's death.

"To be in jail, that is the safest place that they should be," Clark said. "We literally made a comment at least he'll be safe there. I never thought we would get that phone call."

While Chandler carried a long record of crimes, Clark said much of it was caused by his unmanaged schizophrenia.

For eight years, he lived on the streets battling inner demons, Clark explained. It wasn't until he met Clark that he received the proper treatment for his illness.

That was the side of Chandler that so many came to love.

"He was loved, and he loved people. He remembered everybody," Clark said. "Even on his worst days when his schizophrenia was so bad."

Chandler loved to work and help others on his days off.

"He was always doing something for people," Clark said.

Even though Chandler could have been collecting Social Security, he chose to work a full-time job, and he never missed a day.

"He was a good dude. Biggest heart. Didn't like arguing, didn't like fighting, didn't like conflict," Clark said.

