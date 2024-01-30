Man accused of domestic violence arrested after 9-hour standoff at Sacramento home, police say

A man accused of inflicting injuries on his wife barricaded himself inside a North Sacramento residence for about nine hours before surrendering early Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police officers were called about 7:15 p.m. Monday to the Emmons and MacArthur streets in the Parker Homes neighborhood after getting a report about a domestic dispute.

The 52-year-old suspect holed up inside the home and potentially had a weapon, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman with the Police Department. Crisis negotiators and SWAT officers were called to help negotiate his surrender, he said.

The man left his residence about 4:20 a.m. and was arrested on suspicion of inflicting corporal injuries on a spouse and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, authorities said.

He’s being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear for his first court appearance on Thursday.