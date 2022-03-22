Man accused in double homicide rejects state's offer of life in prison

Ke'Ron Nickelson rejected the state's offer of life in prison, so the Alexandria man will stand trial beginning April 25 in the February 2021 shooting deaths of two women.

Nickelson was in court Monday for his plea date, but Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman told 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard the defense had rejected its offer of life in prison.

Lawsuits: City, officer failed to protect women from man who killed them hours later

Ke'Ron Nickelson: Insanity issues withdrawn, April trial set for man accused in double homicide

Bowman then said the state had rejected the defense's attempt to have Nickelson sentenced on charges of manslaughter.

Nickelson was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 19-year-old Ashley Mortle, his former girlfriend, and her friend, 20-year-old Destiny Compton.

The two were shot in a Culpepper Road home in Alexandria hours after Nickelson had approached them at a gas station, hit Mortle and stole her cellphone, according to lawsuits filed against the city by the women's families.

Nickelson was captured days later in Houston.

His attorney, James Word II, told Beard he might be filing a motion before the trial. Beard told him to file motions as soon as possible.

Online court records show Word filed a motion to reset the trial date on Monday. No hearing date has been set for that, according to records.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Man accused in deaths of Ashley Mortle, Destiny Compton rejects deal