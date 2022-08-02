Man accused of double homicide at New York recording studio arrested in Charlotte, feds say

A man wanted for a double homicide at a recording studio in New York was arrested in Charlotte Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On May 5, New York City police responded to a shooting at a Manhattan recording studio. At the scene, authorities determined 34-year-old Kamir King, who was known as the rapper Haarlem Star, and 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt were shot and killed during an attempted robbery.

ABC7 New York reported that King was believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

After investigating, police said four people, including Tashawn Sullivan, were suspects in the case. On July 15, detectives obtained two felony arrest warrants for homicide for all four suspects.

The U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force later found and arrested three of the men. According to ABC7 New York, Justin Rodriguez, 18, Kabal Reyes, 24, and Daniel Williams, 21, were all charged with murder.

The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Sullivan at a home on Dervish Lane in Charlotte, the Department of Justice said.

No other details have been released.

