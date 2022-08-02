Man accused of double homicide at New York recording studio arrested in Charlotte, feds say

·1 min read

A man wanted for a double homicide at a recording studio in New York was arrested in Charlotte Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On May 5, New York City police responded to a shooting at a Manhattan recording studio. At the scene, authorities determined 34-year-old Kamir King, who was known as the rapper Haarlem Star, and 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt were shot and killed during an attempted robbery.

ABC7 New York reported that King was believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

After investigating, police said four people, including Tashawn Sullivan, were suspects in the case. On July 15, detectives obtained two felony arrest warrants for homicide for all four suspects.

The U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force later found and arrested three of the men. According to ABC7 New York, Justin Rodriguez, 18, Kabal Reyes, 24, and Daniel Williams, 21, were all charged with murder.

The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Sullivan at a home on Dervish Lane in Charlotte, the Department of Justice said.

No other details have been released.

Recommended Stories

  • Clergy requests teens not be charged as adults in murder of Memphis pastor

    They say they want justice to be served, but in a way that will help troubled youth from committing future crimes.

  • ‘Blood on the walls’: Fort Worth church group calls for investigation of Tarrant jail

    “What happens to each person who comes through our jail system is on me, is on all of us.”

  • SC judge denies issuing gag order in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial of wife and son

    A state judge has denied a request for a gag order in the Alex Murdaugh murder case, meaning legal filings will not be sealed, nor will people involved in the case be barred from discussion outside the courtroom.

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed a reconnaissance group of Russians on the Sloviansk front General Staff

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 1 AUGUST 2022, 18:47 The Ukrainian military killed a reconnaissance group of Russians on the Sloviansk front, and also repelled the Russian assault on the Bakhmut front.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • 80-year-old store owner shoots attempted robbery suspect

    The faceoff was recorded by surveillance cameras at the convenience store around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Norco, a city that bills itself as “Horsetown USA.” Four suspects, their faces covered, pulled up to the business in a BMW SUV and walked inside the store with their rifles pointed, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Authorities found the injured suspect in a hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound that appeared to be from a shotgun blast.

  • 2 teen boys critical after murder-suicide attempt in Spring, HCSO says

    Family members said the two teens were in a room listening to music when the gunshots went off. Investigators believe the 17-year-old shot the 15-year-old before turning the gun on himself.

  • I-43 SB lanes closed due to shooting investigation

    The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting on I-43 Tuesday.

  • Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

    The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state prison system, which can't ensure his safety from attacks by other inmates, the lawyer said.

  • Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters

    A man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel was “obsessed with possession and control,” a prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements of his capital murder trial. “He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who they could date," prosecutor Lauren Black said. Yaser Said, 65, is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008.

  • Alex Jones Gets Scolded During Really Crappy Day in Court

    Briana Sanchez/Pool via ReutersFor a man so up in arms about being thrust in front of a “kangaroo court,” Alex Jones appears to be trying his hardest to make a mockery of the ongoing defamation suit brought against him by Sandy Hook parents. The final afternoon of testimony in Jones’ two-week trial got off to a rocky start on Tuesday, with the judge presiding over the Austin case reprimanding the the notorious conspiracy theorist as he appeared to chew something in court.“Spit your gum out, Mr.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.

  • Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita

    Major U.S. cities ranging from New Orleans to Rochester, New York, have the highest murder rates per 100,000 people, according to an analysis of June police data.

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.

  • Marshall gynecologist faces additional sexual assault charges as more patients come forward

    Three women have come forward and accused Dr. Mark Walker of sexually assaulting them. Walker is currently awaiting trial in a separate sexual assault case.

  • Woman stabs sister with a screwdriver during fight over food, Alabama cops say

    Authorities were called to do a welfare check.

  • Mystikal Arrested for Rape

    The 51-year-old rapper is also facing charges domestic abuse -- strangulation and robbery. Mystikal Arrested for Rape Alex Young