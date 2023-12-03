Man accused of double murder is in custody of Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Nearly seven months later, 40-year-old Manuel Carrasco-Camacaro is back in the custody of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel 9 first reported about the suspect, who is accused of a double murder, in May.

On Saturday, he went before an Orange County judge for the first time.

He is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators said Carrasco-Camacaro was previously in a relationship with one of the victims and stabbed her and her current boyfriend to death on May 14.

Those victims were found at an apartment complex along Bastille Lane.

Detectives said they had believed the suspect was traveling to a southern border state and were aware of his ties to Austin, Texas.

They said they were able to alert law enforcement partners there, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested him the next day.

The suspect is being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.

