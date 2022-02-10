Man accused of dousing woman with lighter fluid in Zintel Canyon

A man attacked a woman and poured lighter fluid on her in Zintel Canyon in Kennewick on Wednesday morning.

Someone heard her screams for help and called 911 just before 8:45 a.m. Arriving officers found a man and woman in a confrontation.

They were told the man had attacked the woman, poured lighter fluid on her and threatened to kill her.

Police did not release the man’s name, but the Benton County jail roster shows Timothy Joseph Ridenour, 39, was booked on suspicion for second-degree assault and felony harassment.