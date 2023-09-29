Man accused in downtown Boulder stabbing pleads not guilty, set for December trial

Sep. 28—A man accused of stabbing another man in downtown Boulder in August has pleaded not guilty and is set for trial on Dec. 4.

Devin Chrysafis, 27, pleaded not guilty Sept. 22 to first-degree assault and criminal mischief under $300.

According to an affidavit, on Aug. 10 police were dispatched to the intersection of 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard on a call of a stabbing.

Upon their arrival, officers came into contact with a man with a stab wound who was laying on his back, on the sidewalk. The man had a significant amount of blood coming from his stomach, the affidavit said.

When officers asked the man who stabbed him, he only yelled out in pain. He was taken to a local hospital and rushed into surgery, where it was determined he suffered from serious bodily injury, the affidavit said.

While investigating on Aug. 11, police were approached by a witness familiar with Chrysafis. The witness told police she had seen him washing blood off his hands earlier in the morning and others had told her they were woken up by the stabbing and were witnesses.

Police interviewed the victim in the hospital where he told them he had been drinking the night of the stabbing and does not remember who stabbed him, but remembers a large group of people around him.

Police then approached Chrysafis, who said he heard someone scream but he did not know what happened or who did it, according to the affidavit. Police then took a photo of Chrysafis and showed it to the victim in a photo line-up who immediately identified him as being the person who stabbed him.

While in jail, Chrysafis struck a glass window in a holding cell and caused it to crack, the affidavit said. The damage is estimated to cost $200 to repair.

Chrysafis is being held on a $5,000 bond and has an open misdemeanor case for menacing, according to online court records.