Man accused in downtown break-ins to remain jailed until trial

Jun. 2—A Santa Fe man accused of repeatedly burglarizing downtown businesses earlier this year will remain in jail until his trial, state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled Wednesday.

Edgar Guzman, 26, is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, cash, electronics and other goods from local businesses between January and March. The Santa Fe Police Department said in April he was a suspect in at least 18 incidents dating to Dec. 20.

He initially faced 32 counts tied to the string of break-ins, thefts and vandalism that plagued retailers and restaurateurs, but those were reduced to 19 Wednesday in an agreement with prosecutors in which he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

During a pretrial detention hearing to determine if Guzman posed a danger to the community and should be jailed without bond, his attorney, public defender James Plummer, argued he should be placed instead on "strict" house arrest — in part because there was no proof Guzman had put anyone in physical danger.

Sommer was not convinced. "I disagree that if it's a financial crime, it's not a dangerous crime," she said.

Prosecutors alleged Guzman committed some crimes while wearing an electronic monitoring device. He had been arrested and released at least two times on burglary charges since mid-December.

Court records show he was released from jail on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial on felony burglary counts in December. He was accused of stealing more than 100 pieces of gold and silver jewelry worth about $236,892 from Momeni's Gallery on Old Santa Fe Trail, but he never showed up for a court hearing, and the case was later dismissed.

He was arrested again Feb. 24 on suspicion of breaking into a local cafe. He was released on bond March 3 and then arrested again April 10 outside the Double Take consignment store on Guadalupe Street, where police allege a security guard had caught him trying to break in.

According to a criminal complaint, Guzman admitted to committing two breaks-ins at Manitou Galleries on Palace Avenue — one in February and one in March.

When they asked him why, the complaint said, he replied, "Because it is easy."

At the time, Guzman told police he was homeless and lived under a bridge downtown. He said he often would sell items he had stolen to tourists for $20 to $100.

Prosecutors told Sommer a Santa Fe police detective used GPS data from Guzman's electronic monitor to connect him to several crimes between January and March — including the theft of more than $100,000 worth of jewelry from Manitou.

Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist said at least one of the business owners affected by the break-ins had hired private security guards but planned to end the service if Guzman remained jailed because "there haven't been any break-ins" since his April arrest.

"This is not just a slight thing [businesses] can easily overcome," Wahlquist said. "He will break into a place, even if the state places a monitor on him. He does not care."

Plummer argued law enforcement would be able to track Guzman if he violated the conditions of his release.

Guzman had secured housing, and the landlord would allow him to work on the property, Plummer added. "Even on house arrest, he can work and try to contribute to the community," the attorney said. "He could even get ... remote counseling while on house arrest."

Guzman was in "shock" over the crimes, Plummer said, and does not recall committing them or making any admissions of guilt to police.

"Mr. Guzman doesn't understand how this happened. He doesn't have any recollection of these things," Plummer said. "We won't deny the evidence is strong, but it's not 100 percent. But also, Mr. Guzman is very confused. ... It's got to be shocking to not understand what you're capable of."

Sommer suggested Guzman may be struggling with substance addiction.

"I'm not convinced his time in jail made him a different person," the judge said. "That's that; he's going to be held."