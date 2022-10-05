Man accused of dragging officer with car, hitting another during traffic stop in Penn Hills

A man is accused of hitting a police officer and dragging another during a traffic stop in Penn Hills on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, police were told a car went off the road near the old police station along Frankstown Road around 1:30 a.m. An officer found a damaged vehicle with an unresponsive man inside, later identified as Dajuan Austin.

The officer shook Austin, waking him up. Austin then told police he was waiting for a friend.

Austin’s breath smelled strongly of alcohol and the officer saw a gun next to Austin’s feet, which was later determined to be stolen, according to court documents. Police said Austin was also slurring his speech and his eyes were bloodshot.

The officer asked Austin to get out of the car, but police say he refused. Court documents say while the officer tried getting him out, Austin was reaching for his gun.

Another officer arrived on the scene to help. According to the criminal complaint, Austin put the car in reverse and accelerated, hitting one of the officers with a car door and dragging the other officer 20 feet before hitting a building. Austin then sped off, almost hitting both officers.

He was later found on a hillside next to his car and then ran off when officers tried to arrest him. Police said there was a struggle and he was tased and put into custody.

Police said they found several drugs including suspected heroin and crack cocaine. They also said Austin had a suspended DUI and didn’t have a license to carry.

Austin is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude police.

