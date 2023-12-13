Man accused of dragging police officer with vehicle in 2022 arrested after refusing to attend trial

Taylor Spirito
·1 min read

A man was arrested after he refused to attend an aggravated assault trial, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alphonso Francis, 28, is accused of dragging a Whitehall police officer with a vehicle for more than 200 feet in 2022.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Arrest warrant issued for man accused of fleeing traffic stop, dragging Whitehall officer with car

Court documents say police pulled Francis over under suspicion of a DUI at 3:44 a.m. on April 30 on Route 51. A police officer tried to remove Francis from the car but he allegedly grabbed the officer and began driving for about 241 feet. The officer fell from the car and Francis continued to drive down Route 51.

Francis was arrested in March after he had been on the run for nearly a year.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Francis didn’t show up for his trial, which began on Dec. 7, for three days and had cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet.

While detectives looked for Francis, the trial continued. Francis was convicted of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and two firearms charges.

Detectives found Francis at a house in Glassport on Dec. 12. He tried to leave through the back of the house before realizing he was surrounded, the sheriff’s office said.

Francis was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. A sentencing date has not been scheduled at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Owner of Cranberry Township auto shop facing new accusations, charges HIGH WIND WATCH: 60+ mph gusts, storms, and power outages likely Saturday across Pittsburgh area Registered sex offender in Baldwin charged for footage found on GoPro camera VIDEO: How to prepare for another weekend of power outages DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla to lose $7,500 consumer tax credits for some Model 3 vehicles

    Tesla will lose the $7,500 consumer tax credit available on some Model 3s starting in January; the company has not said why

  • Google debuts Imagen 2 with text and logo generation

    Google's making the second generation of Imagen, its AI model that can create and edit images given a text prompt, more widely available -- at least to Google Cloud customers using Vertex AI who've been approved for access. Called Imagen 2, Google's enhanced model -- which was quietly launched in preview at the tech giant's I/O conference in May -- was developed using technology from Google DeepMind, Google's flagship AI lab. Compared to the first-gen Imagen, it's "significantly" improved in terms of image quality, Google claims (the company bizarrely refused to share image samples prior to this morning), and introduces new capabilities including the ability to render text and logos.

  • How to watch 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' at home today

    Drop everything now, meet me on your couch for an in-home viewing of 'The Eras Tour' concert film.

  • Lancia prototype car winds up in a canal in France somehow

    Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.

  • Homebuilding analysts don't expect a repeat of 2023's boom

    Homebuilders will have an interesting 2024 as interest rates are likely to drop, sending more buyers to the market. But after a wild 2023 that sent stocks soaring, analysts see next year as "calmer."

  • Netflix's 2024 game lineup includes Game Dev Tycoon, Sonic Mania and a Cozy Grove sequel

    Netflix has revealed some of the games it's releasing next year.

  • Best snow tires of 2024

    We've highlighted 18 of the best snow and winter tires given high marks by Consumer Reports Tire Rack and Discount Tire with links where you can buy them.

  • Amazon shoppers love this compact rowing machine — and this is the cheapest it’s been all year

    Get a full-body cardio and strength training workout right at home.

  • The best wireless earbuds for 2024

    Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Google unveils MedLM, a family of healthcare-focused generative AI models

    Google thinks that there's an opportunity to offload more healthcare tasks to generative AI models -- or at least, an opportunity to recruit those models to aid healthcare workers in completing their tasks. Today, the company announced MedLM, a family of models fine-tuned for the medical industries. Based on Med-PaLM 2, a Google-developed model that performs at an "expert level" on dozens of medical exam questions, MedLM is available to Google Cloud customers in the U.S. (it's in preview in certain other markets) who've been whitelisted through Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform.

  • The Game Awards’ missteps and Light No Fire | This week's gaming news

    The Game Awards are done and the video game marketing machine is winding down for the year, but this industry never fully stops. This week, we’re taking a look at what The Game Awards could have done better (a few things, it turns out) and breaking down some of the biggest announcements from last week’s show.

  • Amazon competes with its own Goodreads with launch of book discovery service, 'Your Books'

    Amazon today is launching its own competitor to Goodreads, a book tracking and recommendations site it also owns. The retailer announced the launch of a new Amazon feature, Your Books, which will organize all the books you've bought, borrowed, or saved, including print books, as well as Amazon's Kindle and Audible titles. This library will help to fuel discovery and recommendations of other books you might like, which can be saved to wish lists.

  • 'Deliciously soft' bamboo queen sheet sets are as low as $28 (over 50% off) 'til midnight

    Shared one fan: 'They are easy to move under and feel like sleeping in a cloud.'

  • The best 15 last-minute Christmas gifts for 2023

    These are the best last-minute Christmas gifts you can get this year, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Land Rover begins testing the first electric Range Rover

    Due out in the coming months, the first electric Range Rover will offer V8-like performance and it will stand out as the quietest member of the line-up.

  • Range Rover Electric teased ahead of its 2024 reveal

    Several years ago, Land Rover announced plans to offer electrified versions of all its vehicle and now that process has begun.

  • Zuper dons field service management cape for small business, enterprise customers

    Zuper, a field service management company, closed on $32 million in Series B funding to provide its customers with technologies and tools to cater to a wider range of workers. While other field service management companies target specific parts of the market, Zuper was designed to encompass the entire workflow. Zuper’s platform provides automated workflows and workforce collaboration so that customers have the best possible experience, Zuper CEO Anand Subbaraj told TechCrunch.

  • The best smartphones for 2024

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • China's autonomous vehicle regulation requires safety operators, in-car recordings

    In the field of autonomous driving, the country has made some big strides in defining the parameters and limitations for service providers, removing regulatory ambiguity and granting industry players the freedom to test and commercialize the nascent technology. Prior to the introduction of the nationwide guidelines, policymaking on AV had been playing out in a more decentralized fashion, with local governments formulating their own rules for service providers on their turf. Autonomous buses, for example, should run in "enclosed or roads with relatively simple conditions."

  • Kakao names Shina Chung, previously its VC lead, as new CEO amid ongoing crisis 

    Shina Chung, who had been running the company's venture arm, is moving to the top role at the company. "I will carry out active and responsible management" to meet the expectations and standards of society, Chung said in its statement. "I will not miss this opportunity for change because Kakao does not have much time."