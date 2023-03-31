Man accused of dragging police officer with a vehicle arrested

A man accused of dragging a Whitehall police officer with a vehicle for more than 200 feet has been arrested.

Alphonso Francis, 27, is facing charges of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person and driver required to have a license.

Court documents say police pulled Francis over under suspicion of a DUI at 3:44 a.m. on April 30 on Route 51. A police officer tried to remove Francis from the car but he allegedly grabbed the officer and began driving for about 241 feet. The officer fell from the car and Francis continued to drive down Route 51.

Authorities say they arrested Francis in Turtle Creek on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Castle Shannon Police. Francis was found in a crawlspace at a house on Fairview Avenue. Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department detectives went into the crawl space to remove him. He was arrested without incident.

“I want to commend the work of my detectives today,” said Sheriff Kraus. “They were engaged in a potentially dangerous situation with an individual who has a history of threatening behavior toward law enforcement and were able to make the arrest without incident.”

Francis is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

