Man accused of driving around with nephew’s body after overdose death wanted for missing court date

A man accused of abusing a corpse and reckless endangerment in connection to his nephew’s death is wanted after failing to appear in court, the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office said.

There is an active warrant out for Jeffery Carlson’s arrest.

Carlson is accused of failing to call for medical help when his nephew overdosed in 2022.

The sheriff’s office said Carlson drove around with his nephew’s body in his car, before abandoning the vehicle in a parking lot.

Carlson allegedly admitted that he knew his nephew died.

Carlson was released on bail and was scheduled to appear in court in May 2023. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest when he failed to appear.

His last known location was in Wilmerding, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call or text 724-454-9948, call 724-454-7874 or email sheriff@co.westmoreland.pa.us.

