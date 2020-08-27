A man accused of driving into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Iowa City told police the demonstrators needed 'an attitude adjustment'

People take part in a rally on April 29, 2015 at Union Square in New York, held in solidarity with demonstrators in Baltimore, Maryland demanding justice for an African-American man who died of severe spinal injuries sustained in police custody. EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Stepanek, 45, was arrested by police in Iowa City, Iowa, and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

Police said in a criminal complaint seen by Insider that Stepanek drove into a crowd of protesters who were blocking a street in Iowa City, Iowa, on August 21.

Stepanek later told police that the demonstrators needed "an attitude adjustment."

A man in Iowa suspected of driving his car into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters told police that the demonstrators needed "an attitude adjustment," officers said in a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint, seen by Insider, said Michael Stepanek, 45, drove into a crowd of protesters who were blocking a street in Iowa City on August 21.

The report said that Stepanek was stopped behind vehicles at the intersection where demonstrators were standing before the incident. Police say he made a U-turn, drove around the block, turned his lights off, then drove into the crowd.

"The defendant intentionally struck multiple people with his vehicle and sped away," police officer Michael Smithey said in the report.

Witnesses told the Daily Iowan that no one was seriously injured in the incident, but one victim told police he was in pain from being hit by the vehicle.

Police arrested Stepanek after video of the incident circulated on social media. They identified Stepanek via his license plate.

Stepanek has since been charged with two felonies: intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

New York Daily News reported that Stepanek was being held in Johnson County Jail on a $15,000 bond as of Wednesday. By Thursday, according to court records, he had posted bond.

