Man accused of driving donuts at busy Davis intersection and almost hitting others

The Davis Police Department arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of driving donuts at a busy intersection and almost hitting two uninvolved cars.

Davis police officers were parked at Mace Boulevard and Chiles Road about 8:40 p.m. to watch for any traffic violations, a social media post said. It added a blue Chevrolet Corvette reportedly spun in circles at the intersection outside shopping complexes.

Police officers arrested the 28-year-old motorist on suspicion of exhibiting speed and impounded the vehicle.