Man accused of driving drunk, hitting and killing young doctor will only serve 1 year in jail

A drunk driver who hit and killed a young doctor will only spend a year in jail.

Brent Davis struck a plea deal in court Monday morning.

Tyler Wallace was killed after Davis slammed into his car in 2020 as he was leaving his post-medical training class.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michelle Newell was in Smyrna, where she learned that the sentence was not an easy decision for the District Attorney’s office.

The dangerous intersection was a major factor.

Assistant District Attorney David Holmes told the judge that he doesn’t think the case would hold up in court.

