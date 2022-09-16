Man accused of driving drunk into parked Jeep

Sep. 16—SOMERS — A Massachusetts man is accused of driving through the front yard of a local home and crashing into a parked sport utility vehicle Thursday night — while intoxicated, according to state police.

The man, Nathan Benis, 35, of East Longmeadow, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested after the accident occurred around 11:20 p.m. on Springfield Road, state police said.

Police said their investigation revealed that Benis was coming out of Bugbee Lane when he ran a stop sign at the Springfield Road intersection. He crossed both travel lanes into the yard of a home on the other side, where he collided with a brick wall and hit the parked Jeep Cherokee, state police said.

The Jeep was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported in the accident, state police said.