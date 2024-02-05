Man accused of driving impaired, killing woman crossing street in northeast Spokane

Feb. 4—A 35-year-old woman was struck by two drivers, including one who was impaired, while crossing a street Saturday night in the Nevada Heights Neighborhood, according to the Spokane Police Department.

The woman died at the scene and the driver, 70-year-old Gary Thompson, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, police said in a news release.

Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to Morton Street and Empire Avenue for the crash.

Police believe the woman was crossing Empire Avenue when Thompson struck her with the vehicle he was driving. She then fell on the road and the second driver hit her, police said.

Emergency medical services personnel tried to save her but she died.

Spokane police's Major Crimes Unit and Spokane police and Washington State Patrol drug recognition experts responded to the scene. They determined Thompson was impaired and the second driver was not, Spokane police said in a news release.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the woman.

Police asked those who witnessed the crash or who have further information and have not spoken to law enforcement to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case number 2024-20021661.

The investigation is ongoing.