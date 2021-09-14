Man accused of driving stolen Mercedes in police chase, running across I-75 indicted

Sep. 14—A man indicted Monday is accused of fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen Mercedes earlier this month and leading Miamisburg police on a short chase onto Interstate 75 before ditching the vehicle and running into the woods.

Ja'Tydrick Touquez Johnson, 25, whose last known address was in Miamisburg, is scheduled to appear Thursday for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for receiving stolen property (motor vehicle), failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business.

A Miamisburg officer around 8:35 a.m. Sept. 2 spotted a silver 2001 Mercedes SUV on state Route 741 that was reported stolen, according to police. The officer requested assistance and then attempted a traffic stop.

The Mercedes fled and drove west before getting onto I-75 North.

The officer ended the chase at that time, but noticed the driver was appearing to have issues with the vehicle and followed him onto the highway, according to police.

The suspect was reportedly driving 30 to 40 mph. He drove through the grass median and then got out of the vehicle and ran onto the southbound lanes and into the woods, according to police.

Shortly after, officers searching for the suspect found him near the Indian Lookout apartments and took him into custody. He was taken to the hospital, treated and released to police.

Johnson remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.