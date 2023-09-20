Man accused of driving truck through Central Park in downtown Boulder

Sep. 19—Boulder police said a man drove a truck through Central Park and nearly hit several people Tuesday morning.

According to a release, about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday Boulder police received multiple calls of a man driving a 2004 Ford pickup through Central Park in downtown Boulder.

The driver narrowly missed hitting multiple people who ran to get away. The suspect drove in and out of the park several times and struck multiple pieces of property, including a light pillar, a railing and a traffic sign.

Officers responded and located the unoccupied truck parked at 15th Street and Arapahoe Avenue. Officers identified a possible suspect and found him walking at 9:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of 15th Street. He was taken into custody and identified as Bruce Allen Alvey.

Alvey, 44, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of attempted murder and could be facing additional charges.

Alvey does not have a first court appearance scheduled yet and remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail. He does have a past conviction in Boulder County for felony menacing.

Detectives said they think this crime is an isolated incident and not connected to any political groups or movements. They are looking into the possibility that Alvey was under the influence of narcotics, specifically methamphetamines, during the time of the incident.

"I don't know how we escaped this morning's incident without injuries to anyone, but I am thankful," Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement. "I think it's important to be transparent as possible with our community and share as much information as we can."

Detectives are looking for additional witnesses. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Boulder police Detective F. Her at HerF@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-1829, reference case No. 23-9423.

Part of Central Park will be closed for approximately two weeks as the Parks and Recreation Department conducts a damage assessment, completes repairs to property and restores turf.

"(Boulder Parks and Recreation) values keeping the city's parks as spaces (where) all community members can safely gather and will work to reopen this area so our community can use Central Park again," Director Ali Rhodes said in a statement.