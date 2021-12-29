Man accused of driving truck in deadly Texas convenience store shooting arrested

A man suspected of driving the gunman to and from a shooting that killed three teenagers in a Texas convenience store has been arrested, Garland police said Tuesday.

Richard Acosta Jr, 33, turned himself in to police Monday and faces a charge of capital murder, police said.

Acosta is believed to be the person who drove the gunman in Sunday’s 7:30 p.m. shooting at the convenience store in Garland, northeast of Dallas.

Three teenagers, ages 14, 16 and 17, were killed and a 15-year-old boy was wounded, police have said.

Investigators are still trying to identify the gunman.

On Monday, police said a 14-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant and described him as the suspected shooter, but on Tuesday police said that person has “intimate knowledge of the shooting” and is cooperating.

“We believe that the shooter is still out there,” Garland police Lt. Pedro Barineau said.

The 14-year-old has been released to his family and has not been charged, police said. Barineau said he is considered a person of interest in the case.

Surveillance video showed a male with no shirt and a surgical mask get out of a white truck, open a door to the store and shoot what police have said was a .40-caliber handgun with an extended magazine.

The deadly shooting “appears to be in retaliation from a previous disturbance, and was believed to be a targeted attack on one or more of the persons inside the store,” police said Tuesday.

Acosta, of Garland, was being held on $1 million bail Tuesday night, police said. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

The gunman fired at least 20 rounds based on shell casings found at the scene, Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said Monday.

Those killed have been identified as 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 16-year-old Ivan Noyala, and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia.

Friends and family called for justice at a vigil Tuesday, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Erica Gonzalez said her nephew Xavier was a bright ninth grader on the high school football team, and “a good kid.”

“All we ask is for everyone to speak up, you know as a community, so we can get justice for all three of them,” Gonzalez said, according to the station.