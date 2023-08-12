Man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting five women in L.A. and West Hollywood

Andrey "Cosmo" Thanh Nguyen, 37, is shown in this mug shot provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

A 37-year-old man was arrested this week on suspicion of drugging and sexually assaulting five women in Los Angeles and West Hollywood, authorities said.

Andrey Thanh Nguyen, also known as "Cosmo," was taken into custody Wednesday and has been charged with seven counts of rape by use of drugs, three counts of sexual penetration by anesthesia or a controlled substance, and one count each of forcible rape, oral copulation by anesthesia or a controlled substance and selling a controlled substance, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

He pleaded not guilty Thursday. He remained in custody Friday with bail set at $1.23 million, sheriff's records show.

According to the district attorney's office, the charges stem from alleged assaults this year and in 2021 and involve women between the ages of 18 and 21.

“The violence and trauma that the five survivors in this case endured is abhorrent and will not be tolerated,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement. “My office is committed to working tirelessly to prevent sexual assault, support survivors and hold abusers accountable."

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department special victims bureau at (562) 946-7960.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.