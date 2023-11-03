Man accused of drugging, strangling husband, then creating fake scene to cover his tracks

In late March, Timothy Floyd Smith was found deceased inside an Ocala residence. In August, Marion County Sheriff's detectives offered a $14,500 reward for information that would help solve the case. They also named two people — Smith's husband, Herbert Swilley, and Swilley's daughter Jordan — as persons of interest.

Detectives said the Swilleys were unwilling to provide follow-up statements after initial cooperation. Gail Cross, a lawyer for Herbert Swilley, told detectives he would cooperate only if given immunity.

Friday morning, Herbert Swilley was booked into the county jail on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Locally, the 55-year-old Swilley does not have a criminal record. He is being held without bail. Cross could not be reached for comment on Friday.

In a social media post, the sheriff's office vividly described its theory of the case. It alleges drugging, strangling, efforts to cover up the crime, even a trip to the county landfill to dispose of evidence.

Prosecutors said a grand jury will convene in the coming weeks to review the case. There have been discussions between lawyers for the state and Swilley. His daughter is not facing any charges at this time, prosecutors said.

The Family Violence Prevention Workgroup recorded four domestic violence murders in Marion County during 2022. Smith's murder is the fourth such case for 2023.

This is how the case unfolded

In his report, sheriff's Detective Daniel Pinder said that on March 25 he went to a residence in the 1900 block of Southeast 40th Street Road to investigate a suspicious death.

Pinder was told the couple had two residences: a primary home where the family — Swilley, Smith and Swilley's 19-year-old daughter — lived and a secondary dwelling for private encounters.

Swilley told deputies he had not seen his husband since 9 p.m. March 23 and learned Smith was not at work on March 24.

He said he began looking for Smith and found his husband's Jeep parked outside their second home, which is an apartment. Swilley said he did not have a key and asked deputies for a well-being check on March 24.

A deputy went to the residence but did not enter because the case, at that time, didn't met the criteria for forcible entry. Swilley was told to find a key.

The landlord gave deputies a key on March 25. They entered and found Smith deceased inside.

He was half naked and had marks on his neck and facial bruising. Officials said Swilley showed no emotion when told about his husband's death.

Interviews

Pinder interviewed Swilley, who provided a timeline of his whereabouts between March 23 and when the body was found. He mentioned watching television, going to the gym, sleeping, running an errand and going to work.

He told the detective that he got a key from the landlord and called deputies for a second well-being check.

The detective interviewed Swilley's daughter. She said she, her father and his husband watched TV on March 23 at their primary residence and it was the last time she saw Smith alive.

She said she never went to work on March 24 because she was sick. She said she never heard any noise during the night.

Pinder said that Jordan Swilley's statements did not jibe with her father's.

Putting together a puzzle

An autopsy was completed and Smith's death was ruled a homicide. Pinder told Swilley on March 27 that Smith was murdered and asked him to bring the Jeep to the sheriff's office so it could be inspected. Swilley told the detective he would bring it the next day.

Neither Swilley nor the Jeep made it to the sheriff's office on March 28. Officials discovered Swilley drove the Jeep to a lawyer's office. The Jeep was found and towed to the sheriff's office for processing.

Detectives said Swilley stopped cooperating with them.

Continuing their investigation, detectives interviewed multiple people, reviewed videos and collected evidence that pointed to Swilley as a potential suspect.

Among other things, detectives learned that Swilley stood to collect $333,000 from Smith's life insurance policy. They also learned that Smith was interviewing for another job and had plans to leave town — without Swilley.

Pinder concluded that the marriage was falling apart and Swilley has a history of making insurance claims. Swilley, detectives believe, reportedly could not afford at least one of the residence without Smith's help. Smith looking for another job, and planning to leave town, would not be good for Swilley.

Detectives think Swilley somehow dosed Smith with a large amount of diphenhydramine, which is an ingredient in Benadryl and Unisom, and then strangled him inside their primary residence.

He then moved the body to the secondary home, which is the apartment. There, he created a fake crime scene and used some type of cleaner to hide DNA evidence.

Swilley then drove the victim's Jeep to the incident location and walked home, detectives said. They also said he dumped two carpets at the landfill, in an apparent effort to destroy evidence.

