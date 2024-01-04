Man accused of drunkenly throwing punches, spitting at employees at New Castle Burger King

A man is facing charges after police say he was drunk and threw punches at employees at a local Burger King.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer responded to the Burger King on West Washington Street in New Castle at 7:24 p.m. on Dec. 13 for reports of a disturbance.

The responding officer saw a male carrying another male, later identified as Dayna Griffin, 45. Griffin was semi-conscious and was placed in the back of a car.

The front seat passenger, who carried Griffin, didn’t want to speak to the officer, so they were told to stay put while police investigated. An employee told police that they got into a fight with the people working behind the counter. A third male was with Griffin and the front seat passenger and was also involved in the disturbance.

The next day, police went back to get surveillance footage from the Burger King.

According to the complaint, Griffin was seen in the video being aggressive with staff and throwing punches over the counter. He also spit at them multiple times and threw trays at employees.

The employee police spoke to was seen on video throwing one punch, which hit Griffin in the face. Griffin fell to the ground and hit his head off the counter on his way down, the complaint said.

The third person involved in the fight was seen trying to get Griffin away but ended up throwing a few punches and trays at employees, the complaint said.

Griffin is charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and harassment. The third person involved will also be facing charges once police verify his identity.

