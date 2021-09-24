Man accused of DUI causing death, bodily injury among those in final day of arraignments

Sep. 24—MORGANTOWN — A man accused of driving while impaired, causing death along with three other related charges was among those who appeared in the third day of arraignments Thursday for those indicted earlier this month.

Timothy Black, of Jefferson, Pa., appeared before Monongalia County Circuit Court Judge Phillip Gaujot via video call from the West Virginia North Central Regional Jail for his arraignment.

Black pleaded not guilty to accusations including driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or both, causing death, DUI of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury and another for causing bodily injury, and driving while his license was suspended or revoked for DUI.

Black allegedly crossed the center line while traveling north on Hartman Run Road and struck the guardrail. This caused a collision with a motorcycle traveling south, said Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer in a previous report about the Aug. 19 accident.

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Richard Coleman, died at J.W. Ruby Memorial hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. A passenger of Black's vehicle and another on the motorcycle also sustained injuries.

Others arraigned include Antwann Horton who is accused of domestic assault and wanton endangerment, according to the indictment. Horton pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Michael Carr Jr. also appeared during the arraignments and pleaded not guilty to all accusations, including sexual assault /abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust, third degree sexual assault, third degree sexual abuse, and incest, according to the Septembers indictment.

