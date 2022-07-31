A 57-year-old man with a prior DUI conviction was accused of causing a crash in Palm Springs while intoxicated that left one person dead, police said Sunday.

The collision occurred at 9:07 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Investigators said a vehicle, driven by Kevin Atteberry of Los Angeles, was traveling south on Sunrise Way when it rear-ended another vehicle stopped at the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive.

The driver of the rear-ended vehicle died at the scene and a passenger in that vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Atteberry was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the impact caused a chain crash with two other vehicles stopped in the intersection, though no other injuries were reported.

Police said that prior to the fatal crash, Atteberry was suspected of causing a hit-and-run crash in the intersection of Ramon Road and Sunrise Way.

Authorities said once released from the hospital, Atteberry will be arrested and booked on suspicion of murder due to his previous DUI conviction.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man accused of DUI in fatal Palm Springs crash