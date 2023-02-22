Man accused of East Hartford gunpoint rape has a different version

Feb. 21—The man who is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint and beating her in East Hartford in mid-January admitted to police that events roughly resembling those described by the woman occurred — but contended they grew out of a payment dispute with a prostitute.

That information comes from an affidavit by East Hartford police Detective Paul J. Sulzicki in the case against Moo N. Ta, 24, of Hartford, who is charged with aggravated first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault, and brandishing a facsimile firearm.

Tuesday in Manchester Superior Court, Judge Sheila M. Prats reduced Ta's bond from $750,000 to $500,000. He remained in custody after 4 p.m. Tuesday, a court clerk said.

RAPE CHARGE

DEFENDANT: Moo N. Ta, 24, of Hartford

CHARGES: Aggravated first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault, brandishing a facsimile firearm

STATUS: Held on $500,000 bond

The woman reported the incident to East Hartford police at 11:53 p.m. Jan. 15 from the Holiday Inn on East River Drive, the detective reported. He went on to describe the following.

She was bleeding from a 2-inch cut on her forehead and was taken to Hartford Hospital. She said she had been trying to "make some money" on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford when a Hispanic or Asian man in a red four-door sedan approached her. She got in his car to discuss the price of "services."

He drove her to East Hartford and stopped on East River Drive. She said he then raped her at gunpoint and beat her all over her body with a baton.

She described the attacker as short. Ta is 5-foot-1, according to an arrest report.

Just over a month later, at 3:53 a.m. Feb. 16, East Hartford police received a report of two females screaming and crying on East River Drive. They told officers that an orange sedan they described as a "Charger" began to follow them in Hartford, and they got in with a short Asian male, who drove them to East River Drive near the boat launch.

They said he got out of the car, walked to the passenger side, and ordered them out at gunpoint, saying, "I'm a cop. I'm a cop."

One of them described his gun as having a light attachment.

East Hartford police enlisted Hartford police to use their license-plate readers to locate a red or burgundy car. One was located heading north on Columbus Boulevard, then turning toward East Hartford at 3:30 a.m. Feb. 16 — consistent with the time of the incident.

Sulzicki and a fellow officer found the car at 128 Shultas Place in Hartford, Ta's address, where he approached them and said he had been its sole driver for the last three months. When asked about having two females in the car, he said they had tried to rob him.

In a subsequent interview at the East Hartford police station, he said the woman in the Jan. 15 incident was a prostitute who had agreed to have sex with him. But when he reached the area of the East Hartford boat launch, he said, his conscience didn't permit him to have sex.

He said he told the prostitute to get out of the car but she refused because he wouldn't pay her. At that point, he said, he got a stick from the trunk, hit her with it, and she punched him in the jaw.

He said at first that he had a paintball gun with a laser sight in the trunk, which the woman could see, but he later admitted having produced it in the course of his interaction with her, Sulzicki reported.

Ta hasn't been charged in the Feb. 16 incident.

Ta hasn't been charged in the Feb. 16 incident.