Man accused of egging King Charles charged
A student has been charged over an incident in which eggs were thrown at King Charles during a walkabout in York.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it authorised North Yorkshire Police to bring proceedings against Patrick Thelwell following the incident on 9 November.
The 23-year-old will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on 20 January charged with threatening behaviour contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.
Charles and the Queen Consort had just arrived in the northern city to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen at York Minster when a figure in the crowd threw four eggs, all of which missed.
After the CPS authorised charges over the incident on Monday, a spokesperson said: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Patrick Thelwell are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
Weeks after the incident in York, a 28-year-old man was arrested after throwing eggs at King Charles in Luton during a walkabout in the centre of the Bedfordshire town on 6 December.
The unnamed man was charged the following day with a public order offence and is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on 9 January.
Charles has not commented on the incidents. He was not hit by an egg on either occasion.
His late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was less fortunate during her reign.
On a trip to New Zealand in 1986, she was left with yolk on her dress after being struck with an egg thrown by a woman protesting against a claim to the land made by the monarch’s great-great grandmother Queen Victoria.