Man accused in Ellicott City murder of pharmacist and his wife found incompetent to stand trial for second time

The man accused of fatally shooting an Ellicott City couple last September after killing another woman in Allegany County was found incompetent to stand trial Tuesday for the second time.

Howard County Circuit Judge Lenore R. Gelfman issued an order finding Jeffrey Burnham, 47, incompetent due to a mental disorder after a brief discussion during which neither prosecutors nor Burnham’s defense attorney challenged the evaluation done by the Maryland Department of Health.

Burnham, who faces first-degree murder charges in both Howard and Allegany counties, appeared at the hearing but declined to speak beyond stating his name and birthday.

Gelfman’s order follows a similar ruling in Allegany County Circuit Court, where a judge also found Burnham incompetent to stand trial and committed him to the health department.

He is scheduled for annual review hearings in both counties; Allegany County’s will be Sept. 13 and Howard’s on March 28, 2023.

In Howard County, Burnham is accused of killing Brian and Kelly Robinette, his half brother and his half brother’s wife. Police said in charging documents Burnham had made comments to his mother about wanting to confront Brian Robinette for his work administering coronavirus vaccines, making comments about the “government poisoning people with COVID vaccines.”

He told one person not named in charging documents that his half brother was “killing people with the COVID shot” and told his mother “Brian knows something,” police say.

Brian Robinette, 58, worked as a Walgreens pharmacist in Severna Park after graduating from the University of Maryland, Baltimore School of Pharmacy in 1986.

Burnham’s mother, Evelyn, had contacted police in Cumberland, where the two lived together, about her son saying the FBI was “coming after” them and setting up a security system in his bedroom.

No further details about a possible motive came out during Tuesday’s hearing.

Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson Jr. said the health department’s evaluation found a “reasonable degree” of restorability — in other words, that Burnham might become competent to stand trial after receiving treatment.

Story continues

Burnham’s attorney, Daniel Kobrin from the public defender’s office, said during the hearing that finding was based on a normal course of treatment and said Burnham hadn’t previously received medication for a mental disorder for any significant period.

The Maryland Department of Health’s evaluation was not publicly filed

Gelfman said Tuesday that Burnham would stay committed to the health department until the court finds he is no longer incompetent to stand trial or there is no substantial likelihood he will become competent to stand trial.

Kobrin declined further comment following the judge’s finding. A spokeswoman for the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office also declined to comment, citing a policy of not commenting on pending cases.

In Allegany County, Burnham is charged with murder and vehicle theft after police say he killed Rebecca Reynolds, 83, a friend of his mother who was found dead in her home. He’s accused of stealing her SUV and driving more than 100 miles away to the Ellicott City home of the Robinettes. He’s accused of killing the couple roughly 24 hours after stabbing Reynolds.

He was captured after an 18-hour manhunt in Davis, West Virginia, where he reportedly told a firefighter he’d been “forced to kill three people.”

Family members previously told The Sun that Burnham was distant from his other half siblings, had longed believed conspiracy theories and opposed his mother receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.