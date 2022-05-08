Man accused of embezzlement in Westmoreland County turns himself into police

Edward Zdobinski is back in the United States after more than a month spent in Poland and has turned himself into police.

Zdobinski is the owner of Triple A Motorsports in Rostraver Township, and officials say he stole over $200,000 from a company he co-owns over a year-long period.

WATCH 11 News at 6 p.m. to see where police say he spent that money.

TRENDING NOW:

TurboTax owner Intuit to pay $141M settlement over misleading ads 2 people shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood, suspect allegedly fired from car and fled Woman chasing escaped dogs on Florida interstate killed by vehicle VIDEO: Allegheny County police investigating shooting in Glassport DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts