Man accused of endangering minor

Jun. 9—CATLETTSBURG — A man accused of driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in the car appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court on Friday.

Stephen J. Bennett, 45, of Ashland, was arrested in February and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, DUI, reckless driving, resisting arrest and a handful of traffic-related charges after a Kentucky State Trooper conducted a traffic stop.

According to an arrest citation, Bennett failed standardized field sobriety testing and "became aggressive" once he was placed in handcuffs.

During the interaction, a 10-year-old was located in the back seat of the vehicle.

On Friday, Bennett appeared in court alongside his attorney, Caleb Hurt.

Hurt pointed out that Bennett was released on an ankle monitor and has yet to violate any conditions and showed he would come to court.

Hurt requested to Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis that the monitor be removed as his client's conduct proved him trustworthy.

However, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said there was evidence of drugs in the case and offered up a swift "no," when Judge Davis asked his position.

Bennett is due back in court on June 23 as Hurt said the case is still under negotiation.

Bennett faces up to five years in prison if convicted of first-degree wanton endangerment.

